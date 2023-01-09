Harris Jayaraj Shares Family Photo On His Birthday and It's Wholesome

Harris Jayaraj is one of the well-known South Indian composers. He has worked with several leading filmmakers and actors, including Jeeva, Gautham Vasudev Menon, K.V. Anand, and A.R. Murugadoss.

Harris Jayaraj is celebrating his 48th birthday today, and social media is full of wishes for the beloved composer. But on his special day, the composer thanked his parents for his success and penned a cute note for them which is currently going viral.

Harris shared an old black-and-white picture on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “On this day I would like to thank my Parents for what I am today. My father taught me Music and my mother taught me to show love and stay humble. (I was 2 years with my family in front of our house.)

See the pic:

On this day I would like to thank my Parents for what I am today. My father taught me Music and my mom taught me to show love and stay humble. (I was 2 years with my family in front of our house). pic.twitter.com/PmKVN5Pt3l— Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) January 8, 2023

His fans just loved his post and showered good wishes for the composer in the comment section.

Harris Jayaraj started his musical journey in 1987 and is also a trained classical guitarist. In his musical career, he predominantly worked with A R Rahman, Karthik Raja, Raj-Koti, and Vidhyasagar.

Harris was also honoured with the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Lifetime Achievement Award from Konijeti Rosaiah the Government of Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, since 2001, Harris has won 6 Filmfare Awards South and received 20 Filmfare awards South nominations. He also bagged 6 Mirchi Music Awards, 5 Vijay Awards, 4 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, 3 International Tamil Film Awards, and Big FM Awards.

While in 2019, he was bestowed with Dr M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute Honorary Doctorate of Letter for his outstanding contributions to Tamil cinema music.

However, Harris’s first music album Vaadi Vaadi was launched last year on June 29. This is the first time he has worked on a music video. For the unversed, Vaadi Vaadi was directed by Karthik Kumar and also featured Cook with the clown fame Aswin and Anju Kurien in the video. Famous cinematographer RD Rajasekar was also part of the music video. While the lyrics were penned by Viveka.

