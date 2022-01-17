Harris Jayaraj To Compose Music For Nithiin's Next Telugu Film

Famous music composer Harris Jayaraj is composing the music for a Telugu film featuring Nithiin in the lead role. Harris is making a comeback in Telugu film industry almost after a decade with Nithiin’s untitled movie. Aparichitudu film’s music composer has shared the information with his fans on his Twitter when a fan asked the composer about his next Telugu project. His fans are excited to hear the songs composed by him in the film that will be released by this year.

Hi Sahil, Working on Nithin’s Film. Shall see you this year.— Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) January 14, 2022

Responding to Harris’ announcement, actor Nithiin said that he ‘cannot wait to experience’ the composer’s ‘magic’ in his next film.

Hi Sir!! Cannot wait to experience your magic for our film … lets do this!!! 🤗🔥 @Jharrisjayaraj https://t.co/TJG4rMCPLi— nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 15, 2022

According to media reports, the yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Vakkantham Vamsi of Kick fame. The director and actor are expected to make a formal announcement regarding the project in the coming days. It is now confirmed that the film will have music composed by the noted music director Jayaraj.

Harris has a huge fan base among the Tollywood audience. He last composed the music for the Telugu film Spyder starring Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The film directed by AR Murugadoss was released in September 2017. He has won 6 Filmfare Awards South and 6 Mirchi Music Awards as well as 3 International Tamil Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Nithiin starred in two films in 2021. He played a lead role in romantic entertainer Rang de and dark comedy thriller Maestro. He is now shooting for his next film Macherla Niyojakavargam. He is starring opposite Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is directed by MS Rajashekhar Reddy. It is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banners of Sreshth Movies and Aditya Movies.

The action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam will hit the theatres on April 29 this year.

