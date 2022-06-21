Harris Jayaraj’s First Music Album Vaadi Vaadi To Release On June 29

Harris Jayaraj’s first music album Vaadi Vaadi is all set to release on June 29. This is the first time Jayaraj has worked on a music video. Jayaraj is known for his works including, Minnale and Ghajini Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

Earlier, Harris Jayaraj avoided doing music videos as he was busy with films. For those who don’t know, Vaadi Vaadi was directed by Karthik Kumar.

Cook with the clown fame Aswin and Anju Kurien have acted in the video. Famous cinematographer RD Rajasekar is also part of the music video. The lyrics were penned by Viveka.

The song Vaadi Vaadi, which is based on love, will be released on June 29.

Since 2001, Harris Jayaraj has won 6 Filmfare Awards South and received 20 Filmfare awards South nominations. He also won 6 Mirchi Music Awards, 5 Vijay Awards, 4 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, 3 International Tamil Film Awards, and Big FM Awards. In 2019, the music composer was bestowed with Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute Honorary Doctorate of Letter for his significant contributions to Tamil cinema music.

Harris Jayaraj started composing movies in 2001 and there has been no looking back for him.

His popular works in films include Kaakha Kaakha, Anniyan, Ghajini, Sathyam, Ayan, Aadhavan, Engeyum Kadhai, Ko, Thuppakki and many more.

