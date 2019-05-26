English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harrison Ford Says 'Nobody is Going to be Indiana Jones': When I'm Gone, He's Gone
During a visit to NBC's Today, Harrison Ford was asked who he would choose as his replacement to play the legendary character of Indianna Jones after him.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Actor Harrison Ford says the Indianna Jones franchise will come to end when he is done playing the iconic character as he believes nobody could take over the role from him.
During a visit to NBC's Today, the 76-year-old actor was asked who he would choose as his replacement to play the legendary character after him.
"Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy," Ford replied.
Ford, however, mixed up actor Chris Pratt with Chris Pine as he further said, "This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I'm sorry, man."
Pratt is being rumoured to take over the iconic role that Ford has played in four films, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).
The veteran actor last starred as Indiana Jones in 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
