Harrison Ford Slips Into Iconic Indiana Jones Costume For Fifth Chapter

Indiana Jones is back. And Harrison Ford has put on the old fedora again. The first-look from the set of the untitled fifth Indiana Jones film has created a huge buzz online. Ford, 78, has suited up as the iconic character since his last outing for the fourth Indy film in 2008.

The first glimpse was initially given by actor Josh Gad. The shot is taken on the sets of the fifth instalment in the franchise. It shows Ford in the brown hat, along with his classic beige trousers and brown leather jacket over a button-down shirt, and an additional element called a face mask, because of the pandemic. The photo shows the Hollywood star talking to other masked-up members on set. Ford is filming the forthcoming fifth part of the franchise near Pickering in North Yorkshire.

The American actor, popular for voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise, captioned the picture on Instagram as, "All is right in the world. Welcome back Dr. Jones."

For the first time in the history of the franchise, Steven Spielberg is not sitting in the director’s chair. Spielberg has helmed all the previous four instalments. He will however serve as a producer this time, alongside Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanue.

Ford will reprise the part he first played in 1981 in Raiders Of The Lost Ark. He has since played the iconic role in Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). James Mangold, who is on directing duties, is known for films including Walk The Line, Logan and Le Mans ’66. John Williams is also back to score the film. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook have been roped in the project. The fifth Indiana Jones film is due to hit the marquee in July 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here