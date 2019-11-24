Harrison Ford to Headline Netflix's 'The Staircase'

Veteran actor Harrison Ford will star as American novelist Michael Peterson in docu-series The Staircase.

The show, which hails from Annapurna TV based on the 2004 documentary series that Netflix started streaming in 2018, reported Variety.

Peterson, 76, was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen Peterson, in 2001. At the time, the author claimed that she died after falling from stairs but the police had suspected that he bludgeoned her to death.

He was found guilty of her murder in 2003.

Peterson was eventually freed in 2017 after submitting an Alford plea for voluntary manslaughter.

The studio is currently engaged in talks with networks and streaming services for the project.

Ford, 77, will also serve as executive producer alongside Antonio Campos, who will pen the series.

The show will mark Ford's first full-fledged stint on American television. Before he became a Hollywood star in the 70's, the actor had made brief appearances in series such as The Virginian, The FBI and Gunsmoke.

