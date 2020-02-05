Harrison Ford to Star in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones 5

Actor Harrison Ford is all set to reprise the titular role in the iconic franchise, Indiana Jones, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Ford confirmed the news during a chat with Variety. He said that the shoot for Indiana Jones 5 will be starting “sometime next year”.

He added that he was “looking forward” to the project and things were “coming along well”. The hit franchise’s last endeavor was Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which released in 2008. The story is built on the bullwhip-wielding adventurer Dr. Henry ‘Indiana’ Jones Jr. coming back to action.

During an interview on the BAFTA red carpet, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, opened up about the fifth segment in the series. Kathleen told BBC News on February 1: "We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go. Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah. He can't wait".

The upcoming reboot, tentatively titled Indian Jones 5, will be helmed by Steven Spielberg, who has also directed the preceding four parts of the franchise. Indiana Jones 5 will come out in 2021.

Spielberg’s next venture is West Side Story, a romantic musical film that stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in key roles. The film will release on December 18 and is an edition of the Broadway musical of the same name.

On the other hand, Ford will be next seen in Chris Sanders’ adventure film, The Call of the Wild. It also features Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell, and will be released on February 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.