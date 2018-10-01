English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harrowing Video Shows a Mob Trying to Break Tanushree Dutta's Car
Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of calling activists of a political party on to the set of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss when she protested against his advances.
Image: A YouTube grab
A video has gone viral on the web in which some miscreants are vandalising Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta’s car. This video is allegedly of the same incident she talked about in her interviews.
Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of calling activists of a political party on to the set of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss when she protested against his advances.
In an interview with News18 on September 25, she recounted being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar. The actress claimed that Nana wanted to do an intimate scene with her in the song and when she refused to do it, he called people affiliated to a political party.
The video shows a shaken Tanushree in her car with her parents while a mob tries to break the windshield of her vehicle. Later a man jumps on the roof of the car as the crowd surges.
Nana has denied the allegations. His lawyer recently issued a statement saying that they were in the process of sending the legal notice to Tanushree for making false statements against the actor.
