Harry and Meghan Trailer: Duke and Duchess of Sussex Unveil a 'Dirty Game' About 'Hatred and Race'

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ has been released. In the trailer, the couple can be seen discussing their exit from the British Royal family and explaining what lead to the situation.

It begins with Harry and Meghan talking about how ‘everything changed’ after they decided to give up their royal titels. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories," he says as he explains the ‘war against Meghan’. Following this, another person in the trailer adds that Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family is about ‘hatred and race’.

Prince Harry too tags it as a ‘dirty game’ before the trailer presents glimpse of Princesss Diana being mobbed by the media. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself," he adds. Meghan too shares her experience of being a part of the British royal family when she breaks down in tears. “I realised, They are never gonna protect you," she says. The trailer ends with Prince Harry saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth." Watch Harry & Meghan trailer here:

The trailer has left netizens divided. While some are sympathetic towards the couple, others allege that they are ‘attacking the royal family’. “I’m so sick of them! When will they ever done with harassing and bullying the royal family? They’ve leaked stories to the press, went on Oprah, released a book, hosted a podcast and now a series about the alleged ‘racism’," one of the comments reads. “When he says, “history repeating itself", you know it had gotten serious," another person shares.

The docuseries, Harry & Meghan will be released in two volumes. While the first part will be released on December 8, the second one will be available from December 15 onwards.

