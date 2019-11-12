Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Doubtful of Franchise Cast Reprising Their Roles

It is a common practice that when a successful film franchise reaches its conclusion, it does not return to avoid ruining a successful ending. This feeling is reciprocated by Tom Felton who is best known for his role in the Harry Potter film franchise as Draco Malfoy. In a recent interview, the actor expressed doubt over the idea of returning to his role again.

The question of reprising roles was raised after the release of the play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child co-written by JK Rowling, Jack Thorne and Hohn Tiffany. In an interview with Red Carpet News TV, Tom Felton was asked whether he and the other cast members would return to their roles in the future. He replied, "How much you offering? I’m joking. I don’t think it will be reprised, to be honest with you. I think it was a wonderful eight chapters, and everything that needed to be done was done."

Nevertheless, Tom Felton is not over the Harry Potter franchise. He has watched the Cursed Child play and called it "marvellous". Apart from that he has also been hooked up to the Fantastic Beasts films and expressed how much he enjoyed them adding that he enjoys watching anything made by David Yates and David Heyman.

Tom Felton also added that the cast is still very close and often meet each other. He also revealed that he often receives love and appreciation from young fans born much after the release of the Harry Potter films. Felton stated that he was grateful to see their work passed forward to another generation.

Following the end of the Harry Potter film series, Tom Felton made an appearance in the film Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He also appeared as a series regular for the third season of the CW series, The Flash. The actor currently has one film lined up and was last seen in the web series titled Origin.

