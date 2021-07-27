Harry Potter Actress Afshan Azad Blessed with a Baby Girl

Actress Afshan Azad, who is most famous for playing the role of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise, has welcomed a baby girl into this world with husband Nabil Kazi. She took to social media to announce the birth of their ‘Baby Kazi’.

She wrote, “By the Grace of God our Princess is finally here! We’ve been in this ultimate bubble of love and awe of her since she joined us Earth-side last week. God has blessed us with the most perfect, beautiful precious gift, Allah Humma Barik. I’ll probably be gone for a while to recover and rest and enjoy every single second and moment of this unexplainable feeling but I’m sure I’ll be back soon. Thank you to everyone for your messages checking up on me, and all your love and prayers as always (sic).”

Afshan and husband Nabil tied the knot in 2018 with many of the Harry Potter film stars attending the wedding. In 2010, Afshan made headlines after she was allegedly persecuted by her family for having a relationship with a man of another faith.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here