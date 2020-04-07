Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Says She Had All COVID 19 Symptoms But Now is Fully Recovered, Here's How

J.K. Rowling, whose Harry Potter book series and subsequent films have millions of fans worldwide, on Monday, took to Twitter saying she had recovered from a suspected case of COVID-19 after two weeks of illness.

“For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested),” Rowling tweeted. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the U.K.

“I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me,” she added.

Concerned fans soon rushed to the comment section enquiring about the author's health. Pacifying them, Rowling tweeted, "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone."

Her tweet was also shared by Bollywood actress turned author Twinkle Khanna. Sharing the tweet, she wrote, "May just help and certainly can’t do you any harm."

Recently, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe became the first celebrity to become a coronavirus Twitter hoax when a tweet from a fake BBC News account falsely claimed that the actor had tested positive for coronavirus. Quashing such reports, the actor said he was amused by the rumour.

However, Rowling, 54, is one of the recent celebrities to announce they had recovered from the new coronavirus that has taken the lives of more than 70,000 people worldwide.

The growing list includes actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, U.S. pop singer Pink and heir to the British throne Prince Charles.

Rowling last week announced that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series, will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout April, as part of an initiative to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children.

