Harry Potter Cast Had a Mini Reunion at Padma Patil's Wedding, See Pictures
Remember Padma Patil from 'Harry Potter', the Bangaleshi origin girl who joined Hogwarts with her twin sister Parvati Patil?
A still from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
The couple had a traditional wedding and a civil ceremony at Symphony Hall, Birmingham. Sharing her picture she wrote, "Incredibly blessed. After a year of planning on my own, the tears and tantrums, today was an absolute dream. Married and moved out of Manchester to start my new life. Thank you to my incredible family and friends, without you I’m nothing. Best wedding ever, even if I do say so myself! Keep us in your prayers."
Yesterday was the most epic night. My handsome husband and beautiful in-laws went above and beyond and blew me away with the most magical Walima party. Historically, the first wedding to EVER happen in this venue, it was absolutely breathtaking. My very own Royal Wedding! Thank you to everyone who helped put this night together. Here’s to a lifetime of Happiness with you my love - We did it. #Kazad #KazadWedding #EpicNight #AfshansRoyalWedding #RoyalWedding #SymphonyHall #Walima #CivilCeremony
At her Walima, she had a mini reunion with her friends from the hugely successful wizarding franchise. Bonny Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, and Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang were present to congratulate the actress on her big day.
Sharing the picture Bonnie wrote " Over the moon to have been there with you today Afshan. We love you so much! Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together."
Katie Leung also shared a picture with the new bride and captioned it "Celebrating our beautiful bride @afshanazad‘s special day. #walima".
Isn't it heart-warming to see the three together? Afshana is not the first among the Harry Potter cast to get married. Matthew Lewis, popular for his character Neville Longbottom, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Angela Lewis.
Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa— Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018
Here's wishing the newlyweds a happy married life!
