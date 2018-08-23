GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Harry Potter Cast Had a Mini Reunion at Padma Patil's Wedding, See Pictures

Remember Padma Patil from 'Harry Potter', the Bangaleshi origin girl who joined Hogwarts with her twin sister Parvati Patil?

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Harry Potter Cast Had a Mini Reunion at Padma Patil's Wedding, See Pictures
A still from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Loading...
Remember Padma Patil from the Harry Potter movies? Actress Afshan Azad, who played the character of Padma, tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Nabil Kazi recently.

The couple had a traditional wedding and a civil ceremony at Symphony Hall, Birmingham. Sharing her picture she wrote, "Incredibly blessed. After a year of planning on my own, the tears and tantrums, today was an absolute dream. Married and moved out of Manchester to start my new life. Thank you to my incredible family and friends, without you I’m nothing. Best wedding ever, even if I do say so myself! Keep us in your prayers."





At her Walima, she had a mini reunion with her friends from the hugely successful wizarding franchise. Bonny Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, and Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang were present to congratulate the actress on her big day.

Sharing the picture Bonnie wrote " Over the moon to have been there with you today Afshan. We love you so much! Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together."



Katie Leung also shared a picture with the new bride and captioned it "Celebrating our beautiful bride @afshanazad‘s special day. #walima".

Celebrating our beautiful bride @afshanazad‘s special day. #walima

A post shared by Katie Leung (@_katieleung_) on



Isn't it heart-warming to see the three together? Afshana is not the first among the Harry Potter cast to get married. Matthew Lewis, popular for his character Neville Longbottom, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Angela Lewis.




Here's wishing the newlyweds a happy married life!

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...