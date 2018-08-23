Harry Potter Cast Had a Mini Reunion at Padma Patil's Wedding, See Pictures

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

Remember Padma Patil from the Harry Potter movies? Actress Afshan Azad, who played the character of Padma, tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Nabil Kazi recently.The couple had a traditional wedding and a civil ceremony at Symphony Hall, Birmingham. Sharing her picture she wrote, "Incredibly blessed. After a year of planning on my own, the tears and tantrums, today was an absolute dream. Married and moved out of Manchester to start my new life. Thank you to my incredible family and friends, without you I’m nothing. Best wedding ever, even if I do say so myself! Keep us in your prayers."At her Walima, she had a mini reunion with her friends from the hugely successful wizarding franchise. Bonny Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, and Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang were present to congratulate the actress on her big day.Sharing the picture Bonnie wrote " Over the moon to have been there with you today Afshan. We love you so much! Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together."Katie Leung also shared a picture with the new bride and captioned it "Celebrating our beautiful bride @afshanazad‘s special day. #walima".Isn't it heart-warming to see the three together? Afshana is not the first among the Harry Potter cast to get married. Matthew Lewis, popular for his character Neville Longbottom, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Angela Lewis.Here's wishing the newlyweds a happy married life!