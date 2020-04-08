Harry Potter Creator JK Rowling Remembers Alan Rickman aka Severus Snape in Emotional Note

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling paid an emotional tribute to actor Alan Rickman in a social media post recently. Rickman played fan-favorite Snape in all eight of the Harry Potter films. In 2016, Rickman passed away at 69 after suffering a minor stroke, which led to the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

A Harry Potter fan recently reminded Rowling of Rickman, prompting emotional words from the acclaimed author.

A Twitter user wrote, "Tonight in Italy they air “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2”. As always, I’m NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape Loudly crying face Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him - we had the perfect Severus Snape (sic)."

In response, Rowling wrote, "In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan."

Recently, amid the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Rowling had shared a post on her Twitter account, showing techniques she used to overcome the symptoms of Covid-19 after two weeks of illness.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Rowling had also announced that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series about the boy wizard, will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout April, as part of an initiative to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children.

