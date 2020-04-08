MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Harry Potter Creator JK Rowling Remembers Alan Rickman aka Severus Snape in Emotional Note

JK Rowling (L), Alan Rickman (R)

JK Rowling (L), Alan Rickman (R)

A fan's tweet about Harry Potter film series' one of the most loved characters Severus Snape prompted an emotional tribute for late actor Alan Rickman from British author JK Rowling.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 10:25 AM IST
Share this:

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling paid an emotional tribute to actor Alan Rickman in a social media post recently. Rickman played fan-favorite Snape in all eight of the Harry Potter films. In 2016, Rickman passed away at 69 after suffering a minor stroke, which led to the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

A Harry Potter fan recently reminded Rowling of Rickman, prompting emotional words from the acclaimed author.

A Twitter user wrote, "Tonight in Italy they air “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2”. As always, I’m NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape Loudly crying face Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him - we had the perfect Severus Snape (sic)."

In response, Rowling wrote, "In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan."

Recently, amid the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Rowling had shared a post on her Twitter account, showing techniques she used to overcome the symptoms of Covid-19 after two weeks of illness.

Rowling had also announced that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series about the boy wizard, will be available for free worldwide as an ebook and audiobook throughout April, as part of an initiative to help parents, carers and teachers entertain housebound children.

Read: Harry Pottering Around at Home? JK Rowling to Rescue Bored Kids in Lockdown

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,657

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,951

    +1,032

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,209

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,085

    +51
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres