Harry Potter Fans Blown Away to Learn that Draco Malfoy had Just 31 mins Screen Time in Entire Saga

There are few characters as hated as Draco Malfoy's in the Harry Potter universe. Harry's schoolmate, a member of the house Slytherin, had it out for our boy hero from day 1 at the magic school. But for the amount of hatred Malfoy, and the character's actor Tom Felton, has been subjected to, his screen time in the Potter franchise seems rather miniscule.

According to a resurfaced rundown of characters' screen time on IMDb, Tom Felton appeared as Draco Malfoy for just 31 minutes in the entire franchise, reported The Sun. Tom played Harry's nemesis for a decade - over the course of the eight film adaptions.

Potter fans are blown away to learn that Malfoy had just 31 minutes of screen time across the entire saga. One stunned Twitter user commented, "I can’t believe Tom Felton was only in Harry Potter for 31 minutes." Another said, "The Harry Potter franchise is 20 hours long and our main man Draco is only on screen for 31 minutes."

The main antagonist Lord Voldemort played by Ralph Fiennes had a screen time of 37 minutes and 15 seconds, while Ron Weasley played by Rupert Grint and Hermione Granger portrayed by Emma Watson both had approximately a total of three and a half hours each. The lead of Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, appears on screen for the maximum amount of time - almost nine hours.