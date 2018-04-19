English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harry Potter Reunion: Tom Felton's Picture With Emma Watson, Matthew Lewis Leave Potterheads Elated
Looks like former arch rivals Draco Malfoy, Hermoine Granger and Neville Longbottom have made peace post the battle of Hogwarts.
Potterheads were in for a social media treat recently when Draco Malfoy reunited with his nemesis Hermoine Granger and Neville Longbottom. The Harry Potter co-stars recently met in London. Actor Tom Felton, popular for playing the infamous Slytherin student Draco took to his Instagram to share the photo with his former Hogwarts mate and wrote, "School mates #hogwartsalumni"
Credit: @Tom Felton
The post sent the Potterheads across the world in frenzy and within hours the photo had more than a million likes. Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis played the popular Gryffindor students Hermoine and Neville. While in the series Felton played the arch-rival of the two characters, they seem to be in a friendly relationship post-school.
Since appearing in the films, Felton has gone on to star in shows like CW's The Flash and Watson has become an A-list Hollywood celebrity and brand ambassador of gender equality. Lewis has also worked in films like 2016's Me Before You apart from doing theater in London.
While fans of JK Rowlings gigantically successful series keep getting new material to read from the world of wizards and witches (Thanks Pottermore!), the onscreen reunion of all the beloved characters is hard to come by. No wonder the post made the fans nostalgic.
Currently, post-production of the second film in the Fantastic Beasts series is underway. The film titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to release on November 16 this year. Bet even our favourite Hogwarts alumni are as excited as any JK Rowling fan out there.
