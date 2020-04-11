MOVIES

2-MIN READ

'Ron Weasley a Dad?': Harry Potter Fans Feel Aged as Rupert Grint Announces Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Rupert Grint, the star of the "Harry Potter" franchise, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
A representative of the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the hit films, shared the news on Friday, reported PageSix.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the spokesperson said.

The statement came a day after Groome was photographed with her growing baby bump when she was buying essential supplies with Grint in North London.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Georgia Groome (@ggroomefan) on


Grint and Groome, 28, who is best known for starring in movies such as London to Brighton and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", have been dating since 2011. Twitter is delighted with the announcement, so much so, that some called it the best news of 2020. However, some also seem to be taken back. Potterheads across the world are seemingly feeling 'aged' and have taken to Twitter writing they can't believe their fav character Ron Weasley will be a dad. One of them wrote, "That teary eye moment when you realize that Ron Weasley is going to be a dad." Another tweeted, "bloody hell, "the tall, thin and gangling, with freckles, big hands and feet, and a long nose man" is going to be a dad. Congratulations Rupert Grint aka. Ron Weasley, in spite the fact that I've finished the movies last night and this happens. that's good." Here are some best reactions:










(with inputs from PTI)

