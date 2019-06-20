Harry Potter Was Constantly Crushing on Draco Malfoy. He Just Couldn’t Hide it, Says Tom Felton

Harry Potter film series has concluded but seems like the actors of the hugely famous magic-fantasy franchise have some alarming secrets to reveal. In a latest statement, actor Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the films inspired by JK Rowling novels of the same name, claimed that Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), his arch nemesis in the films, actually had a crush on his character.

31-year-old Felton, in a round of AOL’s Fact or Fan Fic, where he appeared with his Harry Potter co-actor Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley), jokingly said that he thought that Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) was actually in love with his character Draco Malfoy, even when he was in a relationship with Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright). He added to his claim by saying that Harry crushing on Draco was indeed a fact.

He said (via people.com), "Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn’t hide it. I think it was clearly a fact."

Felton's claims stand contrary to the duo's relationship as shown in the eight films that were shot and released over a decade, between 2001 and 2011. Draco and Harry were always waiting to outshine, outsmart and outperform each other in all competitions. Draco’s parents were Voldemort supporters, the evil wizard who had killed Harry's parents, and the very fact made Harry dislike Draco even more.

Adding further Felton's joke, Grint admitted that Draco made 'quite an impression' on Ronald as well, who was Harry's best friend and later became his brother-in-law. About Ronald and Draco's equation Grint quipped, "I think he made quite an impression on Ron as well."

While the hugely successful Harry Potter films have ended, a third installment of spin-off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is currently in development.

