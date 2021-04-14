Harry Potter's Padma Patil, Actor Afshan Azad Announces Pregnancy with Adorable Pics

Afshan Azad, the actress who played the Indian girl Padma Patil in the blockbuster Harry Potter movies, announced her pregnancy on her social media handle on Sunday. The news invited wishes from Afshan’s followers, fans, and her friends from the Harry Potter days.

She shared two pictures on Sunday that revealed the news. Wearing a seafoam coloured gown, Afshan embraced her baby bump standing in a floral orchard background. In another picture she was seen next to her partner. In the caption of the image the actress and model wrote that the secret is finally out and she is going to be a mother soon. She further thanked God for gifting the couple with their biggest blessing.

Afshan said that “baby Kazi” is due this July and both her and her partner’s hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves. She also requested her followers to keep them in their prayers.

The post invited several wishes and many among them were from her former co-actors of the Harry Potter franchise. Actor Stanislav Ianevski who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and Goblet of Fire commented on Afshan’s post and wrote, “congratulations to you both. Be blessed.”

Evanna Lynch who played Luna Lovegood in the movie also typed in her warm wishes and commented, “Awww congratulations Afshan, you’re going to be amazing parents!!” Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley commented, “So excited!!!!!! baby kazi has the best parents.” Another actor who played the member of the Weasley family, Chris Rankin, aka Percy in the Harry Potter movie, commented, “Woohooo!!!!!!!! Big love to ya xxxxxxxx”.

Actor Devon Murray who played Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter movies commented, “Congratulations guys. I’m so happy and excited for you both. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

Afshan is best remembered from the fourth Harry Potter movie where she played lead actor Daniel Radcliffe’s dancing partner for the Yule Ball.

