Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Welcomes Baby Girl with Georgia Groome

Celebrations are in order for Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint and his longtime partner Georgia Groome who have welcomed their first baby together, a baby girl. Grint 31, and Groome, 28, have been together since 2011.

Earlier in April, Rupert had announced the news of his girlfriend Georgia's pregnancy through his rep and it is now confirmed that the couple has indeed welcomed their baby girl. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," the couple's rep told a website.

Rupert is most famous for playing the role of Ron Weasely in fantasy movie series Harry Potter.

Rupert and Georgia have not yet tied the knot, although rumours were doing the rounds last year that they have secretly wed when Georgia was spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger during a pub lunch.

