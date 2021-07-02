Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy a Romantic Getaway to Tuscany, See Photos

Singer Harry Styles and actress Olivia Wilde were recently spotted in Tuscany, Italy, on Wednesday, enjoying a vacation together. In the pictures shared on social media, the couple can be seen taking a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other in the town of Porto Ercole.

Harry and Olivia Wilde in Italy today - June 30 pic.twitter.com/7NOS2QcmUw— HSD🏳️‍🌈 (@hsdaily) June 30, 2021

A source close to Styles told an entertainment daily that he has been taking a break on the beach after finishing filming ‘My Policeman’ in London. The source also said that Wilde added the Italian getaway to her schedule after spending time with her son, Otis, 7, and daughter, Daisy, 4, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

“Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason,” the source said. “Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry," the source told Page Six.

The One Direction star met the filmmaker on the sets of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. Wilde was the director of the film and Styles played an important part in it. They are reportedly dating since then.

