1-MIN READ

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy a Romantic Getaway to Tuscany, See Photos

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde

In the pictures shared on social media, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde can be seen taking a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other in the town of Porto Ercole.

Singer Harry Styles and actress Olivia Wilde were recently spotted in Tuscany, Italy, on Wednesday, enjoying a vacation together. In the pictures shared on social media, the couple can be seen taking a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other in the town of Porto Ercole.

A source close to Styles told an entertainment daily that he has been taking a break on the beach after finishing filming ‘My Policeman’ in London. The source also said that Wilde added the Italian getaway to her schedule after spending time with her son, Otis, 7, and daughter, Daisy, 4, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

“Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason,” the source said. “Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry," the source told Page Six.

RELATED NEWS

The One Direction star met the filmmaker on the sets of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. Wilde was the director of the film and Styles played an important part in it. They are reportedly dating since then.

first published:July 02, 2021, 10:13 IST