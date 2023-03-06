Harry Styles just sent the internet into a meltdown and got One Direction fans nostalgic at the same time! The Watermelon Sugar singer took to Instagram Story on Sunday night to post a stunning picture of himself donning a One Direction T-shirt, and then deleted it just an hour later. His ardent fans noticed the mirror selfie a bit too closely to spot the One Direction shirt on Harry that looked seemingly from the group’s 2012 Up All Night Tour. Harry fans are taking the internet by storm by sharing the pic on Twitter even trending ‘HE DELETED IT’ to the top on Sunday evening post the now-deleted story.

Take a look at Harry’s deleted pic here:

Harry Styles shares new photo wearing a One Direction shirt. pic.twitter.com/nSFiWG4XV7— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023

Harry Styles has deleted his Instagram story wearing a One Direction shirt. pic.twitter.com/Lq6G7E7fP4— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 6, 2023

Soon after, netizens started sharing their reactions. A few fans were thankful that some of the netizens took a screenshot of the post. “Thank god," another comment reads," that was quick." A third comment reads," he probably accidentally posted it."

The former all-boys band - One Direction - has a huge fan following, yet, even though the singers parted ways to pursue solo projects in signing. One Direction, which consisted of singers Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson, announced they were going on hiatus in August 2015. Recently, when Harry Styles took to stage to accept his 2023 BRIT Award for Artist of the year, he thanked his former bandmates and said, “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said in his speech.

Harry Styles recently won big at this year’s Grammy Awards, scooping Album of the Year for his album Harry’s House, in addition to winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

