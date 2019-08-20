Take the pledge to vote

Harry Styles Goes Shirtless for Magazine Cover, And Fans Are Swooning Over His Physique

Rolling Stone unveiled the cover of its upcoming September issue on Monday and it’s already sending One Direction fans into a frenzy, courtesy a shirtless Harry Styles.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Harry Styles is set to bare it all in the September issue of Rolling Stone magazine and One Direction fans have already gone into frenzy. Notably, the cover features a shirtless Harry Styles beaming into the camera, with his tattooed body on display.

The 25-year-old can be seen posing against an ocean backdrop and can be seen sporting a gold cross pendant.

Rolling Stone took to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine, alongside an image of the young heartthrob. The magazine cover hints at the issue being about 'sex, psychedelics, and the secrets of stardom' of Harry Styles.

Needless to say, the image garnered several likes and comments. The photo, which has garnered almost 2 lakh likes, saw a number of fans commenting on Styles smoking hot look.

One user posted, "Harry styles is the most gorgeous man in the f#$%king world and nobody can’t change my mind," while another wrote, "I AM NOT BREATHING." Another said, "thanks for killing me," referring to his look on the magazine cover.

Twitter too was flooded with people commenting on Harry's bare-bodied look as well, with funny comments and memes.

Here's what they wrote:

