Harry Styles Goes Shirtless for Magazine Cover, And Fans Are Swooning Over His Physique

Harry Styles is set to bare it all in the September issue of Rolling Stone magazine and One Direction fans have already gone into frenzy. Notably, the cover features a shirtless Harry Styles beaming into the camera, with his tattooed body on display.

The 25-year-old can be seen posing against an ocean backdrop and can be seen sporting a gold cross pendant.

Rolling Stone took to Instagram to share the cover of the magazine, alongside an image of the young heartthrob. The magazine cover hints at the issue being about 'sex, psychedelics, and the secrets of stardom' of Harry Styles.

Needless to say, the image garnered several likes and comments. The photo, which has garnered almost 2 lakh likes, saw a number of fans commenting on Styles smoking hot look.

One user posted, "Harry styles is the most gorgeous man in the f#$%king world and nobody can’t change my mind," while another wrote, "I AM NOT BREATHING." Another said, "thanks for killing me," referring to his look on the magazine cover.

Twitter too was flooded with people commenting on Harry's bare-bodied look as well, with funny comments and memes.

Here's what they wrote:

“can we survive extreme heat?” more importantly can we survive THIS HARRY STYLES PHOTOSHOOT https://t.co/A7lGAMqrQH — heather (@heaatheerrann) August 19, 2019

Me tonight, about to go to bed being caught off guard by Harry’s rolling stone cover #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/dFQlp7aMRE — Grace (@Grace_DeCampos) August 19, 2019

BREAKING NEWS || Harry Styles ended every model career pic.twitter.com/CdrjjQvpOw — Anna♡. (@hsoftcurlz) August 19, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.