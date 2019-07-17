Harry Styles May Star as Prince Eric in Disney’s The Little Mermaid Live-Action Film

Singer-actor Harry Styles is in early talks to essay the iconic role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal goes through, the former One Direction band-member will star opposite R&B singer Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle fame who is on board to play the title role of mermaid Ariel.

In the story, Ariel falls for human prince Eric. She saves him from drowning and then makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to exchange her voice for legs in order for a chance to make him love her. Eric plays an important role in the final battle against Ursula.

Styles made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's celebrated World War II drama Dunkirk in 2017. He was also in the running to play Elvis Presley in the music legend's biopic but the role eventually went to Austin Butler earlier this week.

For The Little Mermaid, Melissa McCarthy is already in talks to play Ursula. Also in negotiations to feature in the film are Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, who will lend their voices to Scuttle and Flounder, respectively.

Rob Marshall is directing the film from a script by David Magee.

