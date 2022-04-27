Harry Styles Opens Up About His Undefined Sexuality, Says it's 'Outdated' to Put a Label to it

Singer Harry Styles’ sexuality has been a subject of great curiosity for many netizens. In a recent interview with Better Homes and Gardens, the singer broke his silence on the topic of his unlabeled sexuality, his sex life and his upcoming album, “Harry’s House.”

His 2019 album, Fine Line saw Harry Styles in a completely different light as opposed to his One Direction days. Then came the scrutiny about Harry’s sexuality following his photoshoot in a dress and the sight of the singer waving LGBTQ flags during his concerts. People everywhere were irked by the fact that the pop idol never mentioned his sexual orientation on his social media handles or even during an interview.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, Harry thought that this practice was strange and “outdated”. He stated, “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine.” He continued, “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

The Watermelon Sugar singer also revealed his issues with dating and intimacy. He credited the fact that he was viewed as a sex symbol due to his presence in the phenomenon that One Direction was. He said, “For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.” He further added, “But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

The singer also talked about his new album, “Harry’s House”, whose first song, “As it Was”, proved to be a hit on the billboard as the song made its rounds on the Internet. He revealed that “Harry’s House” would be more intimate and a way to reflect on one’s past self.

