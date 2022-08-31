Harry Styles' Reaction After Fan Pelted Chicken Nuggets on Stage at His MSG Show: 'Interesting Approach'

It is a common site to see fans showering flowers on artists as they perform on stage, but, a strange incident came to light when the crowd pelted food items at pop star Harry Styles. A person in the audience threw a chicken nugget at Styles while he was performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden, reported Vulture. The singer paused his set and teasingly asked who the culprit was immediately pelted with yet another nugget which landed on the floor. The MSG singer’s playful demeanour ensured that the situation did not turn awry at all. Check out what Harry said here.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter asked the audience, “Who threw the chicken nugget?”, and did not receive an audible response. When Harry noticed yet another nugget on the stage, he exclaimed “It’s another chicken nugget!” While the audience laughed and had fun, they urged the Late Nigh Talking singer to eat the nugget. Harry refused and shared that he was a vegetarian and did not eat meat entirely. He went on to throw the chunk back to the audience and light-heartedly advised them to not eat it, and that he’d arrange for fresh ones.

This hilarious exchange left the internet in splits. Earlier this year, American rapper Kid Cudi headlined the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, but unfortunately, he left his set early after multiple plastic water bottles were thrown at him from the crowd. Cudi warned the audience that he’d walk off the stage if the behaviour continued.

Harry will continue to perform at the Madison Square Garden venue till September 21 and is all set to visit Latin America, Oceania, and Europe on the latter part of his concert tour. Additionally, Harry added 19 new ‘Love on Tour’ dates in Europe and the UK in 2023. The pop icon will make stops in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo, Brazil.

