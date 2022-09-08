Harry Styles Trolls Internet For Accusing Him of Spitting on Chris Pine: 'Popped Quickly To...'

Harry Styles poked fun at the internet after a section of social media believed he spat on Chris Pine during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week and the actor joined his co-stars to walk the red carpet. A video from the screening surfaced online in which it appeared as though Styles spat on Pine.

The One Direction singer addressed the claims during his recent concert in New York City. As reported by Billboard.com, Styles joked, “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.” The crowd erupted by his reaction. “Fear not, we’re back,” he added.

Hours after the alleged spitting video went viral, Pine’s rep issued a clarification that Styles had not spat on the Wonder Woman star. In a statement to People.com, Pine’s rep called the story ‘ridiculous’ and ‘a complete fabrication’ which resulted in an ‘odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.’

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist,” the rep added.

Meanwhile, Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5 (Monday), Styles and Pine attended, along with co-stars Florence Pugh, who plays the lead character, and director Olivia Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling’s press tour has generated a lot of discussions. In fact, Olivia Wilde was questioned about the alleged conflict between her and Florence Pugh at the film’s premiere. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” she said, adding, “I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Don’t Worry Darling will release on September 23.

