Harsh Beniwal Recalls His First Interaction With Ananya Panday On SOTY 2 Sets | Exclusive

It was nothing less than a dream come true for digital content creator Harsh Beniwal when he got to be a part of Dharma Productions movie in his debut movie. Known for his hilarious online videos, Harsh said at first he thought it was a prank.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Harsh Beniwal opened up about how he felt when he was first offered Student of The Year 2, which features Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. He also shared how the Khaali Peeli actress walked up to him to introduce herself.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you feel when you first got an intimation about being cast in Student Of The Year 2?

When I first received the mail, I felt that someone was playing a prank on me. I felt that I couldn’t get a movie so soon, and that too a Dharma project – and that I haven’t done anything so big in my life yet. I felt all the time that someone is playing a prank on me. Even when I used to receive their emails, I used to check the watermark to reassure them. When they called me to Mumbai, I felt that someone has called me, and whenever I’ll be reaching there, they will mislead me and loot me with my money. (Laughs) We all have heard about these Mumbai stories (of loots), so I thought the same would happen to me. Until I met Tiger Bhai on the sets, I thought someone is making a fool out of me. And when I met Tiger Shroff I realized that yes, I’m doing this movie.

Tell us about your experience of working with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday

It was amazing. He is very sweet and doesn’t speak much. We had some scenes in which only the two of us were sharing the screen space, and my first scene was with Tiger Bhai too. I was very nervous, but he didn’t make me feel that he is a star and treated me well, and he even gave me feedback saying, ‘the scene was good.’

I’m such a person that I feel I shouldn’t make them feel like I’m getting glued to them unnecessarily, and all the stars have their own space – I didn’t want to interrupt anyone and their private space and make them feel that I’m getting glued to them – even if they won’t feel like that – but I have this thought in my mind. So, Ananya walked up to me and said Hi, and asked me how I was doing. I was shocked and asked if she knows me. She affirmed and said she is Ananya. And I said ‘Yes, yes I know your name, you shouldn’t introduce yourself.’ So, she walked up to me, and I realized that she has a very good nature and it was sweet of her to walk up to talk to me.

How do you make sure that you don’t cross a line when it comes to making videos which have a huge viewership?

Whenever I watch a video and see that something is going extreme, I edit it out. And I feel, people think that if they will put too much vulgarity in a video, it will turn out to be funnier, which isn’t the case. In our videos, even if we use expletives, they will be used in such a way, that they’ll pass out in a normal flow – and you won’t take them as a joke. However, our videos also have double-meaning jokes, and we also avoid these sometimes. In some of the clips, these things are the essence of the video – I have one alcoholic dad character, and If I don’t tell double-meaning jokes in it, that will ruin the essence of the video. I also made a video Barfi, (dedicated to his pet dog) – in this video, you won’t see many expletives because that isn’t the essence of the video. It depends from video to video. If people feel that they will go over the top, and will use expletives in any video – it will make that run – that isn’t the case. Videos run on content and just like Gangs of Wasseypur has so many expletives, but we won’t say it was looking absurd because they have explained the reality of that place, so you will have to decide if these things are going with the essence of the video or not.

You have received the Best Performance in Comic Role Award for the web show – Campus Dairies…

I am very delighted to receive this award. When I first came to know about it, I ran and told my mom that my character Sudheer from Campus Diaries has earned me an award. This is my first award, and that too for a comic role, and for acting too. And I have this feeling, that not only one but I have the confidence that I will receive more awards.

Who all are your favourite YouTubers?

Ashish Chanchalani, Carry Minati and Bhuvan Bam are my closest buddies. Whenever I need some help or guidance, I reach out to them and they all are very helpful. Elvish Yadav, is also a very close friend of mine.

Which is your favourite web show?

I love Mirzapur, and I’m looking forward to watching the third season. I’ve been waiting eagerly for it.

Who is your favourite Bollywood star?

Ranveer Singh is my favourite star, he has such energy and aura that an actor and an artist would surely admire him. I appreciate his work very much. I also love Rajkummar Rao.

