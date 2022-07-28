Harsh Rajput Opens Up About Not Having Work Before Nazar: ‘Auditioned for Everything, But Nothing Was Working’

Nazar actor Harsh Rajput has been a known face for all who watched TV. The actor had started out with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha: Prithviraj Chauhan, and has been a part of shows like Dharam Veer, Hitler Didi and Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Now, in a new interview, the actor has opened up about a phase of lull in his career when he had no work.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Harsh revealed that before landing Nazar, he was getting rejected for everything he was auditioning for. He said, “The toughest period was before Nazar. There was this whole one and a half year where I had no work and I genuinely had no work. I was trying, and I tried everything; every big or small role, every genre. I auditioned for everything. But nothing was working. I did not understand where I was going wrong. I was not getting work, and I was ready for any work that I’d get. But I wasn’t getting any. It was tough physically, mentally and emotionally.”

He also added that it took a toll on his mental health and said, “Actors are very emotional people. Kaafi choti baatein bhi bother karti hain. And at that time nothing was working for me. That was the last level I had reached, isse nahi jaaunga (that I was aware).”

Harsh was last seen in the show Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein where he played the character of Rehaan Singhania. The actor also spoke about being in a relationship, but did not reveal the name and said he would talk about it when the time is right.

