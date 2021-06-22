Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Alaya F to Come Together for a Rom-com Produced by Rhea Kapoor?

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Alaya F will reportedly be coming together for the former’s sister Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming project. Rhea made her debut as producer with Veere Di Wedding, the film starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.

A source told Peeping Moon, “Rhea loved this script which is a rom-com but more in the comedy space. Harsh is brilliant with his comic timing and everyone loved his scene in AK vs AK. Usually, he has done serious cinema so Rhea felt this film will be a perfect breakaway from his image and also help him be more commercially viable. Harsh has liked the script.”

Harsh Varrdhan and Alaya are close friends and the former had earlier expressed his desire to work with the actress. In a conversation with Zoom, he had said, “She is very hard working. I don’t think I have ever met someone as dedicated and eager to improve every day. I am very proud of her and hope to work with her one day. I think we’d do really well together."

Meanwhile, Harsh Varrdhan made his acting debut with 2016 film Mirzya. On the other hand, Alaya’s Bollywood debut was alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman.

