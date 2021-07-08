Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Calls Cousin Arjun Kapoor an Inspiration, Says He Has Gone Through a Lot

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who was last seen in Netflix special series Ray's Spotlight film, recently appeared in an interview where he talked about his relationship with cousin brother and actor Arjun Kapoor. Son of actor Anil Kapoor, Harsh was seen speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview that came out on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old actor was asked by Kannan what comes to his mind when he hears the name of his brother Arjun. Replying to the question, Harsh said the word “inspiration” comes to his mind when he thinks of Arjun. He further stated that it was not as a brother or an actor but as a human being that Arjun inspires him.

Son of producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer just before he was to make his Bollywood debut in 2012. The actor also witnessed the separation of his parents when he was a child after Boney married actress Sridevi.

Harsh told Kannan that Arjun has had a “very difficult life.” The actor further said that he believes that people do not really understand or give him credit for what he has been through personally and professionally on his own to achieve what he has. According to Harsh, to be in a position that Arjun is in right now is a commendable feat considering what all he has faced growing up. He told Kannan that it is quite "easy" to bring people down and it is the easiest thing to do when one does not understand somebody's struggle.

Harsh mentioned that Arjun has lost a parent and has had issues growing up. He further lauded his brother who physically transformed himself, and had mainstream success, and now provides for his family. Praising his elder brother, Harsh said that Arjun has done a lot and he is “very inspired” by his journey. The actor even confessed that he does not think that he has the kind of strength and determination that Arjun has.

