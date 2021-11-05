Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Hits Back at Trolls, Later Deletes His 'Bursting Crackers' Tweets

Bollywood actors extended Diwali wishes to their fans and followers on social media platforms. However, Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had tweeted about bursting crackers. In the now-deleted tweets, the actor mentioned how the activity goes against common sense. Harsh wrote how people still are bursting firecrackers all over the place and how his pets are scared. He stated that it is not only uncomfortable for everyone at home but is also really bad for the environment in more than one way. “I’ve never been a prisoner to cultural presets for these reasons. Common sense has to prevail sometimes,” he added.

Soon after he made the tweet, netizens were seen sharing a picture of his father bursting crackers while Sonam Kapoor and he stood next to him. Unlike other celebrities, Harsh was quick to give it back. He admitted the pictures and wrote that the snap was taken years ago but as they progress, they try to be better.

Another Twitter user posted the same picture and asked that why did he not stop his dadfrom bursting firecrackers? To this, Harsh replied, “Recently bro, open to change, are you? Yeah didn’t think so.” While replying to a Twitter user, Harsh clarified that his post about crackers was not meant to be political. The actor further added how he cannot share his opinion without the netizens going tizzy.

One of the users on the microblogging site questioned Harsh, whether the crackers in his sister’s wedding were eco-friendly? and were airpods supplied to all birds and dogs in his home and neighborhood before the event.

Dear @HarshKapoor_ ji, I am sure these crackers on ur sister wedding were ecofriendly, imported frm States, and all birds & dogs in ur home and neighbourhood were supplied with airpods well before d event. https://t.co/QaxV4hlPWW pic.twitter.com/JgY6c2PV9u— ROHIT CHAHAL (@rohit_chahal) November 4, 2021

Here are some more reactions to Harsh’s tweet:

Chu Tak nhi bola Chhu… Pets were in Paris then.. pic.twitter.com/ZCp31W18VR— Dr. Vijay Menon (@Vijay2Menon) November 4, 2021

Dear @HarshKapoor_ shut down your ACs, cover up your cars in garage, cancel your flight & dont show up on festivals #CrackersWaliDiwali #SubhDeepawali— Indian (@imjosshi) November 5, 2021

Harsh’s sister Rhea Kapoor had also urged everyone to not use crackers as they are grossly ignorant, inconsiderate, and irresponsible. On the work front, Harsh’s next project is Abhinav Bindra’s biopic in which he will be seen alongside father Anil.

