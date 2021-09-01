Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Says He was Asked to Sound Dumb By Producers During Mirzya

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the film Mirzya in 2016. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial also featured Saiyami Kher. Harsh Varrdhan, who is the son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, recently opened up about the film and the pressure he had to face as a star kid. During an interview session with Bollywood Bubble, he revealed that he was asked to 'sound dumb' in his interviews by the producers during Mirzya.

Recalling his debut film, Harsh Varrdhan added that he used to be transparent and honest before his debut project, however, after the film, the actor realised that he has to be a little conscious of what he says. “When I sit down for an interview, I like to be honest but it’s up to the person on the other end of the interview to be able to say that ‘this guy is being honest and coming from a good place, he is confiding in me, so I also need to take care of him," Harshvardhan was quoted as saying.

Harsh Varrdhan, who is not much involved in paparazzi culture and prefers to say away from the limelight, also said, “You know, I think that there were some people that got on my side after my film Bhavesh. Then after AK Vs AK, some more people got on my side.” The actor also opened up about the pressure he faced as he is a star kid.

Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in the web series Ray. It is directed by Sayantan Mukherjee. The series also features Manoj Bajpayee and Ali Fazal. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. Harsh Varrdhan has also worked in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Bombay Velvet and AK vs AK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here