Harshad Chopda to Pay Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with Dance Performance on Ganeshotsav Episode

Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-star Harshad Chopda will reportedly pay tribute to the late actor at a Ganeshotsav special show on TV. Harshad shared screen space with Sushant in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, the daily soap that marked Sushant's television debut.

Sushant played the role of Harshad's onscreen brother in the show, which premiered in 2008. It also starred Additi Gupta and Meher Vij.

Pinkvilla stated that according to reports in an entertainment portal, Harshad will pay tribute to Sushant with his performance at two-hour special Ganeshotsav episode on a TV channel.

Divyanka Tripathi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shakti Mohan, Surbhi Jyoti, Siddharth Nigam, Karan V Grover, and several other popular faces will be a part of this Ganpati celebration and will dance on famous songs. Harshad will dedicate his dance performance to Sushant.

A few days ago, producer Ekta Kapoor had shared the first scene shot by Sushant on television. Harshad played the lead role in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Sushant was the second lead.

The late actor was then cast in the lead in Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lonkhande, which led him to star status on TV before making his movie debut.