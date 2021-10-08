Harshad Chopda Trends on Twitter Amid Rumours of Him Playing Lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running daily soaps of Indian television and has given the desired flight to the careers of a number of TV actors. From Hina Khan and Karan Mehra to Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, YRKKH has made them household names. With the current onscreen pair Shivangi (Sirat) and Mohsin (Kartik) bidding adieu to the show, the daily soap is set to witness another generation leap.

A few names, who are most likely to play the male protagonists in the show, are doing rounds on social media. However, of the list, the one name which caught everybody’s attention is television’s heartthrob Harshad Chopda. It is believed that there are high chances that the makers will rope him for essaying the lead. However, nothing has been said or confirmed by the makers or the actor.

But fans are hoping to see him once again on the small screen and YRKKH could be a good option. As soon as speculations started, the excitement of his fans knew no bounds, and result of which, the star is now trending on Twitter. It is no news that Harshad enjoys a humungous fan following, especially among females. People not just like him for his good looks and grounded behaviour but also for the incredible actor that he is.

Sharing a screengrab of trends, one of the fans wrote that the actor has started trending even without confirmation. While others said that they will not react until the news is confirmed.

#HarshadChopda and he is trending even without confirmation. Power 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JOSWWU5Utx— Sudha (@GASUVISH) October 7, 2021

Will not react.Dil na tutt jaaye.Waiting for official confirmation #HarshadChopdaMy favorite gifs r waiting for Him n ll always remain for Him pic.twitter.com/ObwQRjOy7E — Sonia (@sonia_kn10) October 7, 2021

“Keep everything aside regarding show. But Harshad is Trending after a long. The power he holds. Now waiting for his comeback,” wrote one of his female fans. One of the users on the microblogging site pointed out that the YRKKH creative head has also started following Harshad. “Looks like time to start the show,” she added.

Keep everything aside regarding show. But harshad is Trending after a long 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 . The power he holds. Now waiting for his comeback. #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/2gFAenqUgP— ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧˚ ˚୨୧⋆｡˚~ (kaju)✧༺♥༻✧ (@LetloveandLaugh) October 7, 2021

Yrkkh creative head too started following harshad 😂😂..looks like time to start the show..😭😭— Yashasvi (@girlwithwingss) October 7, 2021

Harshad ke opposite koi bhi ho bas usko acting aani chahiye…..#HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/4mAPiHPF2g— 🍬🍫candy Bar🍬🍫 (@akalmrityu) October 7, 2021

Harshad was last seen essaying the role of Aditya Hooda in TV show Bepannah, which also starred Jennifer Winget.

