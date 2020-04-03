Harshdeep Kaur Is Excited For Money Heist Season 4, Sings Theme Song

The extremely popular show Money Heist or La Casa De Papel's season 4 started streaming on Netflix on April 2nd with a bang. Money Heist, which is arguably one of the most popular non-English show in the current times boasts of a star-studded fan base. And one of these fans is singer Harshdeep Kaur, who took to Twitter to document her excitement for the show.

The singer sang the theme song in Italian. She wrote, "Aaj ka riyaaz Italian mein kiya hai Khaas farmaish from the Professor himself. How many of you are excited to watch #MoneyHeist Season 4 tomorrow? @lacasadepapel @AlvaroMorte



#BellaCiao #HarshdeepKaur #lacasadepapel #Italianfolksong #LCDP4 #alvaromorte @NetflixIndia."

Harshdeep isn't the only celebrity to express their excitement about the new season, actress Mindy Kaling tweeted asking for directions to watch the show in Spanish. "How do i watch money heist in Spanish? It’s coming in dubbed automatically and when I tried to fix it in settings on Apple TV, it didn’t do anything," she wrote.

How do i watch money heist in Spanish? It’s coming in dubbed automatically and when I tried to fix it in settings on Apple TV, it didn’t do anything — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 3, 2020

Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Alba Flores amongst others.

