Harshdeep Kaur Says Songs Like Srivalli Strike a Chord With Viewers Because...| Exclusive

There’s no doubt that Harshdeep Kaur is the Sufi queen of her generation. After winning two singing reality shows, Harshdeep proved her mettle as a well-known playback singer in a short span. She has sung songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Urdu languages. She is among the most talented and leading singers in Bollywood currently. The singer is known for her melodious voice behind hit songs like Katiya Karoon (Rockstar), Zaalima (Raees), Dilbaro (Raazi), Heer (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and many more. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, the songstress shared her thoughts about why songs in South films are striking a chord with the audience.

“I feel the entire album of the film has been composed by one music director. And the songs are in accordance with the story of the films - and they become a part of the narrative. It’s in continuation to the story of the films. It’s not like you put any song in the middle of the film, which is why you feel connected with the story of the film. The songs (in South films) tell a particular story about what is happening in the film - that’s the reason why songs in South films are loved. And also, there’s only one composer for the entire film. For songs in Pushpa, Devi Sri Prasad has done the music. If people find a link between the song and the film’s story, then only they will connect. If you take on any Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy album, in which all songs have been made by them, you will see that they are in sync with the processions in the story and the characters. I think this is one of the major reasons why songs in South films are becoming a rage," says Harshdeep.

Recently, a video featuring Ayesha Wiki, a Pakistani social media content creator, went viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen dancing to a remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare Aaja. Why do you think old songs are being loved these days?

“I feel anything which is different is nowadays catching the eye of people, and it doesn’t matter when did the song release. First of all the song is very good. And old songs are evergreen, even if you listen to the old songs 15 years from now, they will still have their charm. In fact, a few months ago, I posted this video, in which I was singing the same song when I was 6 or 7 years old. I sang this song on a TV show. Somebody fused the song with a modern sound and people are loving the new addition to it. And the girl dancing to it added another factor for people to watch it. I think people love to watch different things and then everybody is following what is trending. People are simply following what is popular."

On being asked about her idol and inspiration, the songstress said that she is very fond of the late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. “I’d always loved to do concerts like him," says Harshdeep.

Harshdeep is known for her soulful Sufi renditions. The songstress recently performed at Jhoom, an evening curated by Ibtida- Ek Mehfil - a passionate initiative that has brought back the tradition of Mehfils. The event delivered an unforgettable experience as it revived the magic of the bygone era where and transcended old-world charm.

Speaking of why they chose Harshdeep Kaur for the baithak, Tanvi Singh Bhatia and Anubhav Jain, Founders of Ibtida - Ek Mehfil, said, “Her understanding and representation of Sufism along with her connection with the audience was a key factor for us. Jhoom symbolizes freedom, celebration and liberation, we couldn’t have thought of anyone other than her. At Ibtida - Ek Mehfil, our first deep connection is with the artist and with our first conversation it felt right and having Harshdeep makes a perfect balance. At Ibtida, one connects deeply with its existence, circulation and celebration and we felt that with her we would connect with a large audience for this baithak format of ours.”

