Harshdeep Kaur Turns 35: Why The Sufi Sensation Always Wears a Turban

There’s no doubt that Harshdeep Kaur is the Sufi queen of her generation. Born on December 16, 1986. Harshdeep is celebrating her 35th birthday today. On Harshdeep Kaur’s birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the Sufi Ki Sultana.

After winning two singing reality shows, Harshdeep proved her mettle as a well-known playback singer in a short span. She has sung songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Urdu languages. To date, she is among the most talented and leading singers of Bollywood.

As Harshdeep rose to fame with her soulful Sufi renditions, many also wondered why she wears a turban. Harshdeep belongs to the Sikh community. And, in 2008, when Harshdeep participated in the reality show Junoon, she needed to cover her head owing to religious reasons.

Initially, she thought she would perform with a dupatta on her head, but her brother-in-law advised her to wear a turban instead of a dupatta. Following her brother-in-law’s advice, she wore a turban, and later the turban became her identity.

Not many know that Harshdeep played the role of music narrator in Colors TV’s Bani-Ishq Da Kalma. She has also appeared in several seasons of Coke Studio in India.

In the year 2015, Harshdeed tied the knot with her childhood friend Mankeet Singh. Apart from Canada’s Mosaic Festival, she has also performed live at the Music Festival of London. Here are some of her biggest hits.

Dilbaro from Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi was well received by people. The new-age emotional bridal song won audiences’ hearts.

Katiya Karoon from Imtiaz Ali’s rockstar was composed by AR Rahman. Kaur sang this song with such innocence and expression that it touched every listener’s heart.

Heer from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan was beautifully sung by Kaur. The combination of Punjabi beats and soulful ballad was simply delightful.

Jugni from the movie Cocktail became the nation’s party favourite. Kaur with this song proved her versatility as a singer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.