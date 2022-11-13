Harshvarddhan Kapoor Gives a Befitting Reply To a Twitter User Who Asked Him To 'Stick To Acting'

Harshvarddhan Kapoor, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, made his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher in 2016. Since then, the actor has starred in a number of unconventional projects including Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, AK vs AK, Ray and the latest one titled Thar. While the starkid is often trolled for several reasons, recently, a social media user also attacked the actor for expressing his opinion on the Chelsea football team.

On Saturday, a Twitter user had written, “Everything that could go wrong this season has gone wrong. We look like a shadow of the great team we were. So poor all season and especially the last few games.” To this, Harshvarddhan responded, “Great when? Had a good run in the UCL with a favourable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that led to the fan base thinking that a group of players were better than they actually were.”

Great when ? Had a good run in the ucl with a favourable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that lead to the fan base thinking that group of players were better then they actually were https://t.co/GPgm67MJiv — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 12, 2022

However, this exchange didn’t go down well with a Twitter user who attacked the actor by saying, “Man thinks Kante and James outperformed and isn’t a great player. There’s reason why you never succeeded as an actor. You should stick to acting mate…” But Harshvarddhan was quick to hit back with his tweet that read, “What I meant is they’re very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run… no need to get salty and personalise it and attack me… but then again my last few films were all loved and you’re a nobody on Twitter that no one will ever know or care about… good day.”

What I meant is they’re very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run.. no need to get salty and personalise it and attack me.. but then again my last few films were all loved and you’re a nobody on twitter that no one will ever know or care about .. good day https://t.co/4NNvPL3QQx — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 12, 2022

Earlier on his birthday, the actor had expressed how he was miffed about articles quoting his Box Office Numbers and not acknowledging his performances. He had said, “On my birthday I’ve seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where the summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like Bhavesh Joshi Ak Vs Ak Ray and Thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of bjs n mirzya. Its almost like they’re completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality and only judge an artist by money made. This sets the precedent for future generations. Don’t expect other people to take risks with their choices if this outdated/regressive reporting continues.”

Prior to becoming an actor, Harshvarddhan Kapoor had worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 Bombay Velvet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here