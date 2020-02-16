Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor Start Shooting for Abhinav Bindra Biopic
Anil Kapoor, who would be seen playing the role of Bindra's father in the film, took to social media to make the announcement.
Anil Kapoor and son have begun shooting for Bollywood biopic on Abhinav Bindra
Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday.
The shooting of the film, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as the ace shooter, has begun after a delay of nearly three years.
Anil Kapoor, who would be seen playing the role of Bindra's father in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The real life father-son duo will be sharing screen space for the first time.
"The Beginning," Anil Kapoor wrote alongside a picture with him, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Bindra.
The beginning... @HarshKapoor_ @Abhinav_Bindra pic.twitter.com/HOyV2VDW7N— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 16, 2020
The movie is being adapted from Bindra's autobiography -- "A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond".
In September 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor announced on Instagram that he was thrilled to be part of the biopic.
"Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on the world stage.
"I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said, 'Hard Work is a talent.' #LetsDoThis," the actor captioned his picture with Bindra.
