Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor Start Shooting for Abhinav Bindra Biopic

Anil Kapoor, who would be seen playing the role of Bindra's father in the film, took to social media to make the announcement.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor Start Shooting for Abhinav Bindra Biopic
Anil Kapoor and son have begun shooting for Bollywood biopic on Abhinav Bindra

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday.

The shooting of the film, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as the ace shooter, has begun after a delay of nearly three years.

Anil Kapoor, who would be seen playing the role of Bindra's father in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The real life father-son duo will be sharing screen space for the first time.

"The Beginning," Anil Kapoor wrote alongside a picture with him, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Bindra.

The movie is being adapted from Bindra's autobiography -- "A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond".

In September 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor announced on Instagram that he was thrilled to be part of the biopic.

"Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on the world stage.

"I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said, 'Hard Work is a talent.' #LetsDoThis," the actor captioned his picture with Bindra.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram