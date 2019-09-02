Harshvardhan Kapoor has Sisters Sonam and Rhea's Names Tattooed on His Back, See Pic

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's son, is quite the dedicated and loving brother to sisters Sonam and Rhea. The actor has his sisters' names tattooed on his back, in Hindi, as a show of his affection for them. The 28-year-old revealed the tattoos in a Monday motivation post on Instagram.

The Mirzya actor posted a black and white picture of his bare back, showing off the results of his workout sessions. But what has caught the eye of his followers were the names of his sisters tattooed on his back. Harshvardhan got a lot of praise for being a dedicated brother.

The actor uploaded the photo with the caption, "V taper #mondaymotivation @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor." One follower commented, "now that's a brother who loves his sisters", while another said, "I want a brother like you."

Harshvardhan is the youngest child and only son of Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita. While his sister Rhea is a producer, Sonam is an actress. The trio appeared together on an episode of Koffee with Karan.

During the episode, Anil sent out a video message for his three kids. He called Harshvardhan the most "sensitive, mature and intelligent of the three" and said Sonam has "a sixth sense about films, as well as choice of her husband."

After making his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya in 2016, Harshvardhan appeared in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Both films did not do well at the box office. While he signed on to appear in a biopic of shooter Abhinav Bindra, the project has been stuck in development for several months.

