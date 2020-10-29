Harshvardhan Rane Blames His DNA for Break-up with Kim Sharma

After a long period of silence, actor Harshvardhan Rane is opening up about his break-up with Kim Sharma. The couple were first rumoured to be dating in December 2017 when they were spotted together multiple times. Soon after, pictures of them vacationing together went viral on the Internet.

Harshvardhan opened up about their relationship later during an interview. “There's nothing to deny obviously, we are seen everywhere. We haven't kept anything hidden till now,” he had said then. The two were together for a while but reportedly the relationship ended last year. Now, during an interview with Times Now Digital, the actor broke his silence over the separation with Kim.

“What went wrong is my DNA. It’s clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason,” he said. He called being with her as one of his best times and referred to Kim as the “most fun person on planet Earth”.

He again blamed his DNA, saying about something wrong with his “wiring” and blamed it. He then mentioned Rang De Basanti and paraphrased the iconic dialogue, “Azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai (“My bride is freedom”; similarly, my bride is cinema).” He added if Bejoy Nambiar keeps making films, he will have a relationship (with the films). He is appearing in Nambiar’s drama film Taish, which will release today on Zee5 OTT platform.

Earlier, his breakup was very cryptically announced through an Instagram Post, which is now deleted. According to Filmibeat, the message said, “Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing and much more. God bless you and god bless me too. Bye.” The post was written for “K” and signed off as “H.”