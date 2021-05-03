Harshvardhan Rane Exchanges His Motorbike for Oxygen Cylinders to Fight Coronavirus

During the ongoing crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, people all over the country, celebrities and commoners alike, are joining hand to help the ones in need. Recently, actor Harshvardhan Rane set an example by deciding to sell his bike in exchange for oxygen cylinders, as the country is facing an acute shortage of the same.

He took to Instagram to share the news and said, “Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid. Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad (sic)."

In a candid interview with a leading daily, Rane, who is an avid biker revealed that his upbringing has been around solving a problem. “My upbringing, which was on my own after I ran away from my house, has usually been around solving a problem. I try to find a solution rather than focusing on how did it go wrong and who’s responsible. I somehow am never able to indulge in that or show any interest in that. Going by my wiring makes be part of a solution, and that’s what I have been thinking for the past few weeks," he told Hindustan Times.

Rane wants to make sure he gets the maximum oxygen concentrators in exchange for the bike.

“I never thought I’d spend so much time on direct messages. I’ve been flooded with them, people are coming forward and offering their best price. We’re trying to see how many concentrators we can get (in exchange of my bike), I’m coordinating that. Hopefully, in a day or two, we’ll find someone who’s able to give us the maximum,” he concluded.

