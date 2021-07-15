Harshvardhan Rane on Ex Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Dating Rumours: 'Hottest Couple in Town'

After some mushy pictures of former Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and India’s ace tennis player Leander Paes surfaced online, the rumours of them dating started to come to light. Apart from these rumours, the pictures are in themselves enough to speak that the two are extremely close to each other. A restaurant bar in Goa, Pousada By The Beach, shared snaps of the duo. In one of the clicks, the sportsman and the actor are featured enjoying a meal together. However, the picture did not reveal much about their relationship. But the second click shared by the restaurant on its Instagram account spoke a thousand words.

In the picture, Leander is featured hugging Kim from behind as they pose on a beach. In the caption of their post, the restaurant informed that they were hosting Leander and Kim. They wrote, "Biscuit and Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach."

Nobody knows where they met, how things started brewing between the two, how they fell in love, and are they actually dating? These questions are unanswered as Kim has asked all her friends to not talk about her latest love interest. Now, only Leander and Kim can remove clouds and give clarity as to what exactly is going on.

Where Kim’s close friends remained mum on the topic, her ex Harshvardhan Rane could not resist commenting on it. While speaking to ETimes, Rane revealed that he has no knowledge about the same. However, he urged the couple to confirm as it would be respectable. Rane further said that if the rumours were true, then Leander and Kim would be the ‘hottest couple in town.’

Kim and Rane were dating until last year, but things went off track. The reason behind the split is not known, however, in a conversation with Times Now, Rane had blamed his ‘DNA’ for the same. Rane was recently seen in Haseen Dilruba, which also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

