Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Says Anil Kapoor Eats Everyone's Food on Sets; Actor Reacts

The father-son duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor will soon be seen in Netflix’s latest offering Thar. They have shared screen space earlier in Netflix’s AK vs AK wherein they played fictionalised versions of themselves.

However, Harshvarrdhan had a small cameo in the film and will share longer screen space with his father in Thar. Both of them have been working hard to promote the film and in one of the promotional interviews, Harshvardhan made a funny revelation about Anil.

Harshvarrdhan said that Anil has a habit of eating his food and everyone else’s during filming. “He eats everyone else’s meals," Harsh said in an interview with Zoom. Harsh said he does this even when both their lunches come from the same place “Even if he has the same item, he has the same dish, he will still have to reach into your food with his hand. Anyway, look at my size; I eat so little."

In response, Anil took a light-hearted dig at his son, saying, “I raised him for so many years, of course, he can spare me some of his lunch. I am big-hearted, I can share my food with anyone but these people are like ‘Don’t touch my food’". Anil went on to say that another thing he’s noticed about his son is that he doesn’t hug. Harsh has moved out and is living on his own, he revealed. The actor went on to say that they only communicate when it’s absolutely necessary, but he gets more time with him during the filming of the movie.

Thar is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and also co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan among others. It is inspired by the Western noir genre of cinema and will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 6.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.