Harvard Students Use Rihanna Song As Protest Anthem; See The Video

Singer Rihanna's track B**ch better have my money has become a protest anthem for Harvard University students.Harvard University here has been in the news after a recent scandal about employees stealing about $1 million from the school's financial aid. The students were outraged and held a protest taking help for the singer's hit track, reports hollywoodreporter.com.The R&B songstress retweeted a video of the protest, showing a massive group of students flooding the administrative building of the school shouting the song's lyrics.Rihanna added a flexing arm and a raised hands emoji to her caption.(With IANS inputs)