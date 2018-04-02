GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Harvard Students Use Rihanna Song As Protest Anthem; See The Video

The R&B songstress retweeted a video of the protest, showing a massive group of students flooding the administrative building of the school shouting the song's lyrics.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2018, 3:23 PM IST
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
Singer Rihanna's track B**ch better have my money has become a protest anthem for Harvard University students.

Harvard University here has been in the news after a recent scandal about employees stealing about $1 million from the school's financial aid. The students were outraged and held a protest taking help for the singer's hit track, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The R&B songstress retweeted a video of the protest, showing a massive group of students flooding the administrative building of the school shouting the song's lyrics.

Rihanna added a flexing arm and a raised hands emoji to her caption.




(With IANS inputs)

