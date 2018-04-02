English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harvard Students Use Rihanna Song As Protest Anthem; See The Video
The R&B songstress retweeted a video of the protest, showing a massive group of students flooding the administrative building of the school shouting the song's lyrics.
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
Singer Rihanna's track B**ch better have my money has become a protest anthem for Harvard University students.
Harvard University here has been in the news after a recent scandal about employees stealing about $1 million from the school's financial aid. The students were outraged and held a protest taking help for the singer's hit track, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
The R&B songstress retweeted a video of the protest, showing a massive group of students flooding the administrative building of the school shouting the song's lyrics.
Rihanna added a flexing arm and a raised hands emoji to her caption.
(With IANS inputs)
