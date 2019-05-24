English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harvey Weinstein and Accusers Reach Tentative $44 Million Deal to Resolve Lawsuits and Compensation Deal
The sexual assault trial of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will take place on September 9, three months later than expected.
File photo of Harvey Weinstein (Image: Reuters)
Harvey Weinstein, women who accused him of sexual misconduct, his former film studio’s board members and the New York attorney general’s office have reached a tentative $44 million deal to resolve lawsuits and compensate alleged victims of the Hollywood producer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter.
The deal, if finalised, would resolve a civil rights lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general’s office last year that accuses Weinstein Co’s executives and board of failing to protect employees from a hostile work environment and Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, the Journal said.
A representative for Harvey Weinstein and Weinstein Co did not immediately respond to request for comment. Weinstein has previously denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.
Meanwhile, the sexual assault trial of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will take place on September 9, three months later than expected, a New York judge announced in April last month. Weinstein—a catalyst for the #MeToo anti-harassment movement—has been charged over the alleged assaults of two women and faces life in prison if he is convicted at the trial, which could last for five weeks.
Since October 2017, Weinstein—one of the most powerful men in Hollywood before a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations precipitated his downfall—has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including prominent actresses such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. He has denied all accusations and said any contact was consensual.
(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)
