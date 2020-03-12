Harvey Weinstein Would've Been Partying with Stars if He was Born in India, Says Chinmayi Sripaada

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has been one of the strongest voices in the #MeToo movement in the Indian film industry. She had named Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu in her #MeToo account in 2018. As Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, Chinmayi tweeted that if he was born in India, he would have been given a clean chit.

Hinting at the lack of strict action against the #MeToo accused in India, Chinmayi put out a scathing tweet saying that if Harvey Weinstein was in India, he would not only be free, but have the support of the film industry and politicians.

"Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in Prison. This is the time he'd wish he were born in India. Especially in Tamilnadu. He'd have been partying with stars, politicians and have odes written. You'd actually be supported by political parties 100% (sic)," read Chinmayi's angry tweet.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in Prison.



This is the time he’d wish he were born in India. Especially in Tamilnadu.

He’d have been partying with stars, politicians and have odes written.

You’d actually be supported by political parties 100% pic.twitter.com/TKfQKZxhtj — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 11, 2020

The 35-year-old singer had accused Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her several years ago. Soon after, Chinmayi Sripaada's Dubbing Union Membership was cancelled. Vairamuthu had denied the claims. Chinmayi, in a series of tweets, had accused Vairamuthu of harassing her when she was in Switzerland with him at a launch event.

The MeToo movement was founded by Tarana Burke but began as a much needed social phenomenon in October 2017 as a hashtag started by American actress Alyssa Milano who shared her story of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein. Women from across the world began talking about their survivor stories using the hashtag.

The producer was convicted on February 24 for committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape. He was sentenced by Supreme Court judge James Burke on Wednesday morning, will spend 23 years in a New York State prison.

