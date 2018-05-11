English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harvey Weinstein's Estranged Wife Says Accusations Sickened Her
More than 70 women have accused Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape. In an interview Chapman, co-founder of the Marchesa fashion label said "I lost ten pounds in five days. I couldn’t keep food down."
FILE PHOTO: Harvey Weinstein and wife Georgina Chapman ararrive at the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, U.S., February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Los Angeles: The estranged wife of producer Harvey Weinstein, designer Georgina Chapman, on Thursday broke her silence on accusations of sexual misconduct against him, saying they sickened her.
Chapman, co-founder of the Marchesa fashion label, told Vogue magazine in her first interview since the scandal broke last October, "I lost ten pounds in five days. I couldn’t keep food down."
The accusations against Weinstein were first reported by the New York Times and New Yorker magazine.
"My head was spinning. And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I’d ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn’t make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn’t an isolated incident," the British designer said.
On the day the New Yorker report was published, Chapman announced that she was leaving Weinstein, ending their 10-year marriage. The couple are in divorce proceedings.
More than 70 women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied engaging in nonconsensual sex.
A representative for Weinstein declined to comment on Chapman's interview. Chapman's representative said the designer had nothing to add.
Looking back, Chapman told Vogue, "I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief. And I have moments when I just cry for my children."
Marchesa was once one of the biggest fashion brands on red carpets at the Oscars and other celebrity events, but few celebrities have worn the label in the past eight months.
