Haryanvi Singer Sapna Choudhary's Car Meets with Accident in Gurugram

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss, has met with an accident in Gurugram. According to media reports, the incident took place on Thursday night near the Hero Honda Chowk in Gurgaon. Sapna was returning with her driver from Sohna Road after shopping.

The singer's white Fortuner SUV was hit from behind by another car. Immediately after the collision, the other car fled the scene. Sapna is reported to have received minor injuries in the accident. She was seated at the back of the car.

Sapna's car suffered significant damages in the accident. The number plate and back portion of the car was mangled, the reports added.

News Track Live reported that the singer-dancer hadn't filed a police complaint till Friday night. "We have not received any complaint. If a complaint is registered, action will definitely be taken in this matter," Inspector Mukesh of Badshahpur police station told News Track Live.

Sapna Choudhary is a well-known face in the world of entertainment. She became popular after the chartbusting song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. She was quite popular on season 11 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Sapna underwent a drastic makeover after the Bigg Boss season. Her friendship with TV actress Hina Khan was also talked about while she was a part of the show.

